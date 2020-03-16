Google-made accessories for their Pixel phones are typically some of the best fitting. You would hope that to be the case, since they are “made by Google,” and in my experience, they live up to that idea. When we see them get deep discounts, we like to let you know immediately as they are also often quite overpriced expensive.

Right now, Verizon is selling the official Pixel 4 Case for 50% off or $19.99. Otherwise referred to as the Pixel 4 Fabric Case, this thing retails for $39.99. A case! In 2020! Costs $40! Unreal.

Anyways, Verizon has the Pixel 4 fabric case for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in Just Black and Sorta Smokey. No coupon code is required to get the deal, nor do you have to be a Verizon customer (checkout as guest). If you own a Pixel 4, you should jump on this.

Shop Pixel 4 Fabric Case: Pixel 4 | Pixel 4 XL