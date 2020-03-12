We’ve been recommending magnetic mounts for your car’s air vent for years, but if you still don’t have one, you can snag one from AUKEY for just $4 right now on Amazon. Thanks to the below coupon code, the price drops from $8, so we’re talking 50% savings here.

If you’re completely unfamiliar with how these work, it’s very simple. First, you’ll stick the mount into your car’s air vent, then apply a very thin magnet to the backside of your phone or phone’s case. This then allows the phone to stick to the mount magnetically and not live inside your cup holder. After all, cup holders are for cups, not your phone.

For $4, we highly recommend it.

Amazon Link (Code: KOSS88O3)