AUKEY is hosting more deals on Amazon this week, with savings of up to 56% off available on certain items.
Because there are so many gosh darn deals, let me highlight the good stuff for you. The big one is the wireless power bank / wireless charger with 45W Power Delivery, down to $105 from its usual price of $150. Other sweet prices include $13 for a graphite 10W wireless fast charger, WiFi smart plugs for $11, $50 for a 30,000mAh power bank, and plenty more.
Below you’ll find all of the Amazon links and discount codes you’ll need.
Amazon Links
- Wireless Bank, 18W PD & Charging Pad w/ 45W PD – $104.99 (30% off)
- 30000mAh USB-C Bank w/ PD & QC 3.0 – $50.04 (35% off)
- USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack w/ Dual USB Port – $12.99 (Code: 86IHI9JX)
- AUKEY USB-C Power Strip w/ 18W PD – $26.39 (Code: C75ZG4U6)
- Mini WiFi Smart Plug w/ Dual Outlets – $10.99 (Code: TN2RWOVQ)
- LED Lamp 12W w/ 20 Dimmable Brightness Levels – $39.99 (43% off)
- USB-C PD Fast Car Charger w/ PD & QC 3.0 – $9.79 (Code: Y4C9LYJS)
- Graphite Q 10W Wireless Fast Charger – $13.29 (Code: CAN9466T)
- Dual-Port 60W PD GaN Charger w/ DD – $23.09 (Code: S9HJLLBB)
- Pocketable 18W PD GaN Wall Charger – $10.94 (Code: 2XCC7VQR)
- 6.8” LCD Touchscreen Mirror Dash Cam – $48.99 (Code: 3A8B6GZN)
- USB C to USB C Cable 6ft – $7.19 (Code: WNEN2CZA)
- USB C to USB C Cable 6ft Fast Charge – $19.99 (30% off)
- 16W Bluetooth Stereo Speaker – $27.99 (Code: U2L6428D)
- Bluetooth 5 Headphones – $26.99 (25% off)
Collapse Show Comments