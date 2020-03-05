T-Mobile disclosed that the company discovered a data breach this week, but the main takeaway is, it appears that no customer financial information was impacted. Good.

According to T-Mobile, an attack took place against an email vendor that led to unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts, some of which contained account information for T-Mobile customers and employees. The information that may have gotten into the wrong hands includes names, addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, billing information, and more.

Here’s what T-Mobile says happened.

Our Cybersecurity team recently identified and shut down a malicious attack against our email vendor that led to unauthorized access to certain T-Mobile employee email accounts, some of which contained account information for T-Mobile customers and employees. Information accessed illegally may have included names and addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans and features, and billing information. Your financial information (including credit card information) and Social Security number were not impacted.

T-Mobile goes on to say that it always a good idea to review your account information and update the personal identification number (PIN/passcode) on your T-Mobile account. It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to do that.

Another day, another data breach.

