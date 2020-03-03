Big time major update for WhatsApp users this week, with the latest update apparently bringing an official Dark Mode. Really, it’s taken this long? I don’t use WhatsApp or anyone that does so I can’t confirm any of this, but if you do, that’s dope.

In an announcement, it’s said that, “Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments when your phone lights up the room.”

To enable, users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use the new dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme and select Dark.

Dopeee!

// Facebook