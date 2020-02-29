Galaxy S20 pre-orders appear to be rolling out, with quite a few buyers letting us know that their orders have shipped. One of our personal orders has shipped so we can confirm this, a Galaxy S20, with expected delivery scheduled for this upcoming Monday, March 2. Others are seeing Tuesday, March 3 as their delivery date. That’s a good few early days before the official launch date of March 6.

Another unit of ours, an S20 Ultra, appears to have not yet been shipped. Guess we’ll just keep twiddling our thumbs.

Galaxy S20 buyers, get your shipping notice yet?

Cheers Lewis, Mark, and Brandon!