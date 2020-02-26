VIDEO: LG V60 First Look!

LG was kind enough to grant us early access to its new V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone recently, so if you’ve already read our official announcement post and the specs, then it’s time to dive right into this thing!

To recap you, this phone features a 6.8″ FHD+ P-OLED display (capped at 60Hz refresh rate), Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD, IP68, fingerprint reader, 5,000mAh battery, dual speakers, 5G connectivity, and maybe most importantly, support for an updated LG Dual Screen accessory.

That added Dual Screen brings an additional 6.8-inches of FHD+ real estate for looking through apps, multitasking, and consuming content. It’s a solid accessory that comes with the V60 for absolutely free with every purchase. Good on ya, LG.

We’re still awaiting pricing and availability, so for now, watch this video.