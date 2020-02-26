Stadia Pro Subscribers Getting 3 More Games for Free on March 1

Stadia detailed this week what games Stadia Pro subscribers will be gifted for the month of March. In a blog post, Google announced that Pro subscribers will receive GRID, SteamWorld Quest, and SteamWorld Dig 2. Redemption for these titles will begin March 1.

GRID is a classic racing game franchise, so not too sure if I need to explain that game to you, but I was unfamiliar with the SteamWorld games, so I’ll post what Google wrote about those below. “Explore the humorous, irreverent, and farcical fantastic card-battling world of SteamWorld Quest, and embark on spectacular subterranean spelunking in the award-winning SteamWorld Dig 2.”

Google also detailed which deals Stadia Pro users can get in on this week.

Stadia Deals This Week

Borderlands 3 for $30.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $40.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $50.00 USD (40% off)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for $25.00 USD (50% off)

Kine for $10.00 USD (50% off)

NBA 2K20 for $19.80 USD (US/CA 67% off)

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition for $26.40 USD (US/CA 67% off)

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition for $33.00 USD (US/CA 67% off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for $ 19.80 USD (67% off)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood for $20.09 USD (33% off)

Have at it, Stadia peeps!

// Stadia