Being a T-Mobile customer, doggy owner and fan of Burger King, today is a special day for me. Through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android and iOS, every eligible T-Mo customer is being given a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper from Burger King, as well as $30 off services from Rover. If you have pooches like I do, you’ll know that’s some good savings right there.

To redeem your free Whopper burger from BK, you’ll save your individual code from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, then plug it into the Burger King app. Once you’re at a Burger King location, continue through the app’s checkout process to claim your free burger. Easy money.

For the $30 off Rover services, you’ll simply redeem a code and apply it to your Rover account. That $30 savings can be used towards any Rover service from what I can see, which includes drop-in walks, overnights, and doggy daycare.

T-Mobile peeps, go get your free stuff and don’t let me see you talking smack about Whoppers in the comments. I will find you.