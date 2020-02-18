The new Google Pixel Buds are one of the products we’re most looking forward to in 2020. After a presentation alongside the Pixel 4 that completely sold us, we’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for word of a release date. Today, we are at least seeing our first pre-order, signaling that a launch may be close.

B&H Photo is the retailer that posted the new Pixel Buds at their $179 price. The pre-order listing for the Clearly White model (GA01470-US) only says that they are a new time and “Coming Soon,” with no mention of a specific date.

Google told us to expect the new Pixel Buds in the Spring of this year, which would be March at the earliest. If March is indeed the launch target, why are we seeing such a super early listing at B&H? Tough to say, other than someone at B&H might just be preparing earlier than everyone else or possibly posted this before they should have. Either way, it’s time to keep your wallet handy.

Oh, and I’m not sure you should pre-order through B&H, though you could below. We’re betting that all major Google retailers (like Best Buy) will have these. Unless you live in New York, you are better off just buying locally.

Pre-order Google Pixel Buds at B&H Photo

// 9to5Google