For the past couple of years, DisplayMate has shown that they love Samsung displays, but we can’t blame them for that. In our naked eyeball testing, they’re some of the best on the market in terms of brightness and color, so it’s no shock that when actual science is applied to determining how good they are, they rank exceptionally high.
According to DisplayMate’s latest findings, the same perfection that came with last year’s Galaxy Note 10+ applies to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 6.9″ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the latest top tier high-end device from Samsung.
Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class Smartphone Display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.
Based on our objective Lab Tests and Measurements the Galaxy S20 Ultra receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 12 Smartphone Display Performance Records.
If you want the full breakdown, we recommend you check out DisplayMate’s lengthy writeup, but here are a few of the important highlights and records the phone now holds on DisplayMate.
Highlights
- Record: Very high contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy
- Record: Peak luminance that is independent of the on-screen image content
- Record: Color accuracy and intensity scales
- Record: DCI-P3 Natural Mode with a very accurate standard DCI-P3 color gamut
- Record: High Brightness Mode with automatic brightness on
- Record: sRGB Natural Mode with a very accurate standard sRGB/Rec.709 color gamut
So yeah, if you intend on picking up a Galaxy S20 Ultra, it’s probably safe to say that you’ll love its massive display.
// DisplayMate
Collapse Show Comments