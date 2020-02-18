For the past couple of years, DisplayMate has shown that they love Samsung displays, but we can’t blame them for that. In our naked eyeball testing, they’re some of the best on the market in terms of brightness and color, so it’s no shock that when actual science is applied to determining how good they are, they rank exceptionally high.

According to DisplayMate’s latest findings, the same perfection that came with last year’s Galaxy Note 10+ applies to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 6.9″ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the latest top tier high-end device from Samsung.

Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a Very Impressive Excellent Top Tier World Class Smartphone Display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect. Based on our objective Lab Tests and Measurements the Galaxy S20 Ultra receives a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and setting or matching 12 Smartphone Display Performance Records.

If you want the full breakdown, we recommend you check out DisplayMate’s lengthy writeup, but here are a few of the important highlights and records the phone now holds on DisplayMate.

Highlights

Record : Very high contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy

: Very high contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy Record : Peak luminance that is independent of the on-screen image content

: Peak luminance that is independent of the on-screen image content Record : Color accuracy and intensity scales

: Color accuracy and intensity scales Record : DCI-P3 Natural Mode with a very accurate standard DCI-P3 color gamut

: DCI-P3 Natural Mode with a very accurate standard DCI-P3 color gamut Record : High Brightness Mode with automatic brightness on

: High Brightness Mode with automatic brightness on Record: sRGB Natural Mode with a very accurate standard sRGB/Rec.709 color gamut

So yeah, if you intend on picking up a Galaxy S20 Ultra, it’s probably safe to say that you’ll love its massive display.

// DisplayMate