VIDEO: Galaxy Z Flip Unboxing and Tour!

We were fortunate enough to scoop up a Galaxy Z Flip unit through Best Buy when they went up for sale last night, so before we get into flipping and folding all the things, we have to unbox it!

If you missed the official announcement post we did earlier this week, you can view it here. It has all of the specs you need to know, but to recap, this folding phone features a 6.7“ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display (2636 x 1080), 1.1“ Super AMOLED cover display for incoming notifications, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 3,300mAh dual-battery design, 12MP wide + 12MP ultra wide-angle dual camera system on the outside of the device with OIS, 10MP selfie camera, and Android 10 with One UI.

We’ll have plenty of Z Flip coverage coming up, so be sure to stay tuned.