Droid Life

Samsung Drops Price of Galaxy S10 Lineup by $150, Now Start at $599

Galaxy S10e

Near the end of Samsung’s event this week, the company announced that it is officially slashing the prices of the Galaxy S10 lineup, a similar move to what Apple does when it announces new iPhone models.

The new prices reflect a $150 cut across the board, making the starting price to enter the Galaxy S10 family just $599 for the Galaxy S10e. If you want the big S10+, its starting price is now $849. That’s pretty good for these devices, just to be clear.

New Prices

  • Galaxy S10e$749 $599
  • Galaxy S10$899 $749
  • Galaxy S10+$999 $849

If you’re not feeling the Galaxy S20 lineup and want to save some money on a Galaxy device, follow that link.

Samsung Link

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top