Near the end of Samsung’s event this week, the company announced that it is officially slashing the prices of the Galaxy S10 lineup, a similar move to what Apple does when it announces new iPhone models.

The new prices reflect a $150 cut across the board, making the starting price to enter the Galaxy S10 family just $599 for the Galaxy S10e. If you want the big S10+, its starting price is now $849. That’s pretty good for these devices, just to be clear.

New Prices

Galaxy S10e – $749 $599

– $599 Galaxy S10 – $899 $749

– $749 Galaxy S10+ – $999 $849

If you’re not feeling the Galaxy S20 lineup and want to save some money on a Galaxy device, follow that link.