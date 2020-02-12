Okay, Google, take a chill pill! Our wallpapers folder can’t possibly fit anymore, but with the addition of over 1,000 new Earth View images this week, we’re just gonna have to find the room.

For those not in the know, Google’s Earth View is a sweet gallery of Earth images, captured by satellites that orbit our big blue ball. You can view these images from a dedicated color map (GIF below), but you can also see them via a Chrome Extension the company has had available for a long time. The news this week is, Google is adding a ton of new images into its library, optimized for high-res displays.

Today, we’re making our biggest update to Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new images to the collection, bringing the total to more than 2,500 striking landscapes. The upgraded imagery features more locations around the globe and is optimized for today’s high-resolution screens—featuring brighter colors, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K.

Here’s a GIF of Google’s color map in action, which is a lot of fun to play with.

Go get some fresh Earth wallpapers, folks!

// Google