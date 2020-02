Samsung Unpacked 2020 kicks off today and we fully expect Samsung to announced the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, along with the Galaxy Z Flip and new Galaxy Buds+. It has all leaked. We know everything. We are really just waiting on that final price confirmation and launch date, though we’re pretty sure we know those too.

If you want to watch along with us, you can do so below. The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event starts at 11AM Pacific (2PM Eastern).