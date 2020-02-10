The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are reaching the point where we are going to tell you to never buy them at full price. Why? Because they are constantly discounted by $100 or $150 or $200. Like today, they are once again $200 off at Amazon.

Today’s special pricing is on both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with 64GB storage. I’d imagine that Amazon is selling through them, because select colors are no longer available at the $200-off price. If interested, you might want to hurry.

At $200 off, the Pixel 4 now starts at $599 and the Pixel 4 XL can be had for $699. We’ve talked ad naseam about the issues with both phones and that they are by no means perfect, but they are also quite good at what they want to do (run smooth, have clean software, and take great pictures). The Pixel 4 XL is absolutely a great deal at $699.

If you buy a Pixel 4 or 4 XL today through Amazon, you are buying the unlocked model that will work on all major US carriers. It also has eSIM support for many, so you may not even need to go into a carrier to get it activated. You should check it out.

Amazon Links: Pixel 4 | Pixel 4 XL