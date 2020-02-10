Fine, You Can Have Access to Our Super Secret Sexy Wallpapers

Just to stop anyone else from tweeting, emailing, and hitting us up in general about this subject, here are the USGS (United States Geological Survey) wallpapers we recently used in our Motorola Razr review.

Over on Unsplash, where you can actually find a ton of great wallpapers (such as these ones, too), an official USGS account has posted these sweetly colored photos of our very own planet. So while this isn’t some “secret” stash that we’ve been hiding from you, sometimes we do enjoy knowing where to get the good-good without having to tell anybody else.

For sizing, most of them are 1600 x 1600, which should be plenty fine for most phones, but if you intended to use them on your desktop, they may look a bit blurry. You’ll just have to figure that out for yourself. Some look fine, though.

Here are a few samples, but if you want all of the good stuff, follow the below link. Shoutout to the USGS!