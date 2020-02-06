We love discounts, especially on Google’s Pixel phones, like the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Getting a best-in-class camera with clean, always-up-to-date software at lower prices is never a bad thing. Verizon is helping us out there today with a $300 discount on either of those phones.

The deal is pretty straight forward. If you are a Verizon customer and want to upgrade to a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, they’ll give you a $300 discount. The entire $300 is spread out over 24 months as bill credits, so to get this deal, you are essentially signing up for a 2-year contract.

In what appears to be a new idea from Verizon, they are offering the bill credit situation for both device payment plans or if you buy the phone at full retail. So technically, you don’t have to sign a 2-year deal if you go full retail, but in order to get the full $300 back, you’ll have to hang around for 2 years.

If you go the device payment route, Pixel 4 payments will drop as low as $20.83/mo and the Pixel 4 XL drops to $24.99/mo. At full retail, you’ll have to pay the full price up front, but after bill credits would essentially be paying $499 for the Pixel 4 and $599 for the 4 XL.

That all make sense? Go shopping then.

Verizon Shopping Links: Pixel 4 | Pixel 4 XL