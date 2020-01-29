A presumably seldom used feature on Google Play is the ability to pre-register for apps and games. I don’t know if you’ve ever done this before, but as of right now, it’s a really worthless feature for users. Every time I’ve used it, I’m not notified immediately after the app or game I pre-registered for is live on Google Play (it’s always a day later or so), and maybe most importantly, it’s not like Google Play is going to sell out of an app or game. After all, this is digital content, not some physical thing that is produced in predetermined quantities.

Anyway, that’s my rant. Now, onto the news.

According to XDA, pre-registering for apps and games may actually be useful here in the near future. In an app teardown performed on v18.6.28 of Google Play, code hints that Google’s app store will be able to automatically download and install apps and games you’ve pre-registered for. Below is some sample text from a string of code that was dug up.

“You pre-registered for this app and it’s now installed on your device. Enjoy the app!”

This makes total sense and I’m surprised it’s taken this long. Good job, Google.

// XDA