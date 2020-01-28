Running until March 31, Brydge is hosting a sale on two of its wireless Bluetooth keyboards — the G-Type wireless keyboard for the Pixel Slate, as well as the C-Type keyboard for Chrome OS devices.

For pricing, Brydge has the Pixel Slate keyboard down 50% from $160, all the way down to $80. For the Chrome OS keyboard, you can snag it for $80, which is 20% off from its usual $100 price. While that may sound expensive for a wireless keyboard, Brydge is a premium brand that delivers well made products, with both of these keyboards designed to make your Pixel Slate or Chrome OS device experience that much better.

For example, the Pixel Slate keyboard offers an aluminum body, backlit adjustable keys, a glass trackpad, and is listed at 6 months of battery life on a single charge. The C-Type keyboard offers dual connectivity (USB-C + Bluetooth), dedicated Google Assistant button, dedicated Chrome OS keys for easy navigation and controls, and the same 6 month battery life.

You can snag either of the keyboards by following the links below.