Sprint has a new promo for select Galaxy smartphone owners taking place right now, allowing folks (even those who aren’t Sprint customers) with busted screens to get a screen replacement for just $49. Since a lot of places want about $100 for the same type of repair, Sprint is offering a pretty good deal right here.

You can see all of the eligible Galaxy devices below, but the main thing you need to know is, you’ll need to be near a Sprint store that offers service and repair in order to take advantage of this. Not all Sprint locations offer that. After looking at a map of where I live, there isn’t a single store in Portland’s city limits that offers it.

Eligible Phones

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Fine Print

Ends 2/9/20. While Supplies last. Reqs. eligible Galaxy phone in working condition; not all screens are repairable. Only available at Sprint Stores with service and repair. Same day service not guaranteed. Limit 1 per customer. Sprint reserves the right to reject any phone for repair. Not combinable with insurance claims. Not available in Puerto Rico.

So, if you own one of the above devices and have a busted screen you want fixed for $49, you have until February 9 to get it done.

Cheers Javier!