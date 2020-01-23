New and Official, Free-to-Play Tetris Game Released for Android

Tetris fans, a new and official Tetris title has launched for Android and iOS, here to replace the now-deleted Tetris app that launched back in 2011. In the changelog for the old Tetris app, EA writes, “We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA’s Tetris app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play.”

This new title is licensed by Tetris Company, developed by N3TWORK as part of a new multiyear agreement. So, if you were wondering what all of the Tetris fuss has been about, there you go.

The new Tetris game features your classic single player Tetris gameplay, complete with swipe controls and haptic feedback. The game also features online and offline play, meaning this game will be good for your next flight from the airport.

Features

Traditional Gameplay – Put your Tetris skills to the test. Clear lines and score BIG!

Intuitive Touch Controls – Place and rotate Tetriminos with ease and accuracy

Offline Play – Play Tetris anytime, anywhere

Themes & Avatars – Show your Tetris style with over 5 themes & 50 avatars to choose from

Tetris is free to download on Google Play, but heads up, there are in-app purchases.