Sonos Backpedals, Will Let Legacy Products Live Longer

Sonos pissed a lot of people off earlier this week when they announced that select legacy products would no longer be supported come this May. The announcement for that change was probably made worse by the additional news that those older legacy products would stop your other, modern Sonos devices from seeing new software updates too. It’s all been one big disaster of a week for Sonos.

Today, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence responded to the criticism, saying that they have some ideas on how to keep everyone happy and their Sonos products working.

In the letter showing up in Sonos owner inboxes, Spence says that you should understand that they are not forcing any of your Sonos goods into obsolescence. For your legacy products that were due to be retired, they still aren’t going to get new software features, but the goal now is to at least provide bug fixes and security patches to them “as long as possible.”

As for the issue with legacy products holding back modern products, Spence says that they are “working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest features.” That’s big news, because there were a whole bunch of us not happy with this idea that our still-supported devices might be left behind. The details there are still being finalized and they hope to share more in the coming weeks.

Should Sonos run into issues that they can’t find a fix for, they will “work to offer an alternative solution.” I’m hoping that means bigger discounts on replacement products than the 30% off Trade Up program currently offers.

Be sure to read the full letter below if you own Sonos products that were going to be affected in May.