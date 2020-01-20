The Pixelbook Go, Google’s newest high-end Chromebook, was introduced alongside the Pixel 4 back in October in Just Black and Not Pink colorways. The black version was the only option to ship initially, with the pink model not coming until a future, unannounced date. That mystery date is here and the Not Pink Go is now available.

The Pixelbook Go in Not Pink is available with a starting price of $849 and maxes out at $1,399. The base model Pixelbook Go that starts at $649 is available in Just Black only.

At $849, that gets you an Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. To double the RAM to 16GB, you’ll pay another $150. IF you want the fully spec’d out model with the 4K Ultra HD display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, you’ll pay $1,399.

Shop Pixelbook Go: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store