It looks like Samsung has found a US carrier partner to sell its latest rugged Android device, the one called Galaxy XCover Pro. We know, it’s a silly-bad name. Available later this year through Verizon and priced at $499, this phone was making headlines during CES week due to its removable battery. Remember when those were all the rage?

Full specs can viewed below, but the highlights include that aforementioned removable 4,050mAh battery, 6.3″ FHD+ display that has a Wet Touch and Glove Mode for added sensitivity, Exynos processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual rear cameras, an IP68 rating, as well as Android 10.

The way Samsung shows this phone off in marketing images, it looks like the phone was made with Amazon employees in mind, both fulfillment center and deliverers. The phone’s programmable action button on the left side can be customized to open up apps for scanning barcodes and process payments, but according to Samsung, users can also “take advantage of ready-to-use mobile point of sale (mPOS) whose payment modules are available based on SDK for mPOS solution vendors.”

XCover Pro will be available in the second half of 2020, priced at $499.

Galaxy XCover Pro Specs

