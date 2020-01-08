A Samsung Phone in 2020 With a Removable Battery

Every now and then, we see folks in public forums discuss their desire for a smartphone with a removable battery. They used to be very prevalent, but these days, they’re pretty tough to find, especially in the mid to high-end range. Renders, specs, and details for a new phone from Samsung are hitting the web, and for people interested in having a decent phone with a removable battery, there might be good reason to get excited.

Apparently called the Galaxy XCover Pro and reported to be headed to Europe first, this device features a 4,020mAh removable battery which can be replaced at any time should the consumer want to do so. Thinking back to the days of replaceable batteries, quickly swapping out a dead battery for a fresh one could be insanely clutch, so I get why this would have people excited.

The phone is a rugged device, sporting a mostly plastic body, IP68 certification, 6.3-inch display (2400 x 1080), Exynos processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, plus a push-to-talk button for quick voice communications. The device is also shown to come running Android 10 with One UI 2.0 at launch.

For pricing, Galaxy XCover Pro is reported to be just under 500 euros, which seems reasonable enough. Again, though, no US availability has been hinted at.

Are you ready for swappable battery phones to make a comeback?

