Instead of holding onto this news for CES next week, Samsung opted to announce the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite this morning via press release, which I suppose makes our lives a little easier.

Samsung provided all of the specs and what makes these phones unique compared to existing Galaxy devices, so let’s go over all of that in detail since we still don’t have official pricing or availability.

Galaxy S10 Lite

In Samsung’s press release, all focus is placed on the device’s rear-side camera system. As you can likely see, there are three cameras in total on the back: 5MP Macro lens, 48MP Wide lens, plus a 12MP Ultra Wide lens. The company notes that buyers will benefit from a new Super Steady OIS system, allowing for “higher stability for action-focused photos and videos.”

Other notable specs include a 6.7″ FHD+ display with centered front-facing camera cutout, 4,500mh battery, on-screen fingerprint reader, up to 8GB RAM, 7nm octa-core processor (reported to be Snapdragon 855), plus support for expandable storage. Full specs below.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Somewhat interestingly, the Note 10 Lite differs hardly at all from the Galaxy S10 Lite in terms of specs. There is a slight rear-camera difference, as well as a 10nm octa-core Exynos processor versus a 7nm octa-core Snapdragon on the S10 Lite, but the inclusion of the S Pen is really the major difference.

Specs wise, the Note 10 Lite also has three cameras, but it features a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, 12MP Wide lens, and 12MP Telephoto lens. The display is the same at 6.7″ FHD+, RAM is the same at up to 8GB, battery is the same at 4,500mAh, and it also has 128GB internal storage with support for microSD.

For colors, the Note 10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red.

What features are coming from the “premium” Galaxy phones?

Samsung goes on to clarify that it’s not just about meeting a certain price point with these phones. Even though you may be getting a less expensive piece of hardware, Samsung details that a few premium features you’d find on the standard Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will be available on the Lite models.

Those features include:

Uninterrupted Display: Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content.

Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience, allowing you to fully enjoy and get lost in your favorite multimedia content. Larger and Long-Lasting Battery: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, so you can stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things you love. Services and Security: The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

Specs

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS Android 10 Android 10 Processor 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor Display 6.7-inch Full HD+

Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

2400×1080 (394ppi) 6.7-inch Full HD+

Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera

– Macro: 5MP, F2.4

– Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF, F2.0

– Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2



Front: 32MP, F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera

– Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

– Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS

– Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS



Front: 32MP, F2.2 Memory Storage: 128GB, microSD

RAM: 6GB or 8GB Storage: 128GB

RAM: 6GB or 8GB Battery 4500mAh

Super Fast Charging 4500mAh

Super Fast Charging Other On-screen fingerprint

USB-C On-screen fingerprint

USB-C

S Pen Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura Red Size 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm

186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm

199g

Again, we don’t have pricing or availability details, but we’ll likely learn all of that next week during CES. At least, we hope so! Interestingly, none of this new device news was posted to Samsung’s US website, only to its global and mobile press site. That could mean there simply won’t be US availability, which aligns with previous reports that India will be the first region to see these devices go on sale. This does makes sense, since we’re getting new Samsung flagships very soon in the US, but from a consumer standpoint, that’s a downer.

