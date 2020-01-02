Stadia Pro Users, Go Claim January’s Free Games

Stadia Pro users are being gifted another couple of gaming titles for the month of January, those titles being Thumper and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration.

If you need a couple of game descriptions.

Lara Croft’s second modern-day adventure is even deeper and more thrilling than her first as she races against insidious forces on a quest to uncover the secrets of everlasting life. Also headed to Stadia Pro is Thumper, the rhythm game of beautiful destruction. Guide your space beetle at terrifying speeds across gorgeous, threatening vistas as you shake and break your way through enemies while racing to the ever-present beat.

To claim these games, you’ll need to do so from the Stadia mobile app or on Stadia’s website. Once claimed, you’ll be playing in a matter of seconds.

// Stadia