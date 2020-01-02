Samsung One UI Code Points to Potential Battery Health Indicator, New Camera Features

New code inside of the latest One UI 2.0 build, dug up by the team at XDA, points to a few potentially upcoming features for Samsung devices. You’ll likely find them in the Galaxy S20 lineup, plus there is even a Galaxy Fold 2 tidbit tossed in.

For Samsung’s camera app, new details for a previously unearthed Directors View are available, said to allow users to focus on and track subjects in a shot. It’s also noted that this mode will allow you to get “close ups” of a subject with a tap on the display. To summarize, this feature brings more controls to the shooter, which is always helpful.

Another feature detailed is Single Take Photo. This AI-powered mode is for users who aren’t very good at framing and timing their own shots. Samsung users might already be aware, but there is something similar to this already on Galaxy devices called “Best Shot,” where the camera tries to guide users into well-framed stills.

Details for a new Pro Video mode and Bokeh Effects are also inside the code.

Galaxy Fold 2 Tidbits

A couple of Galaxy Fold 2 tidbits are also included in the post from XDA, including news that the next foldable from Samsung could support Super Fast Charging (45W max). This is good news because the latest rumors point to the device, codenamed Bloom, to feature just a 900mAh battery. With a battery of that size, you may find yourself wanting to charge your phone more often, so you’ll want those fast charge speeds.

Lastly, a new Battery Health Indicator may be onboard for Samsung’s lineup of 2020 devices, which will allow owners to check on the overall health of their device’s battery. As you likely know, batteries deteriorate over time (like, over years), so if you plan on owning a phone for an extended period, this indicator could potentially help you determine if it’s time for a battery replacement down the road.

Things are definitely starting to come together and we still have a couple months to go.

// XDA