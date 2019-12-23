Last Minute Deal: Buy a Google Nest Hub at Target, Get 2 Free Nest Minis

Target basically just launched the ultimate last minute Christmas deal that could give you 3 presents for the price of one. If you buy a discounted Google Nest Hub at $79, you’ll get two Nest Minis free.

What are we talking about for value here? The Nest Hub retails for $129 on most days, but is discounted to $79 for the holidays. That’s a $50 savings to start. The brand new Nest Mini, which is barely a month old, typically retails for $50. Since you are getting two for free with the Nest Hub discount, we’re talking $150 savings. Hell yes.

Since Target has this deal and almost everyone has 16 Target stores near them, this is a fabulous in-store pick-up deal. Take advantage!