Spark Emails Adds Widgets, App Shortcuts, Batch Swipes, and More

The folks at Readdle, makers of the popular Spark email app, pushed out a big update today that introduces templates, widgets (!), app shortcuts, and batch swiping of emails.

The email template portion of this update is for those in teams or those who send the same email over and over again (quotes, reports, team updates, etc.). Spark templates allow you to setup an email format that you can pull-up quickly, swap out a few pieces of information, and then send. Spark is using blue placeholders that are automatically filled (ex: recipient name), as well as orange placeholders (dates, reports, etc.) that you get to fill with each new email, to help your workflow.

These templates can be shared with teammates and they sync across all of your devices.

To find templates, head into Spark Settings>Templates.

In more general news that all of us will get some use out of, Spark now has widgets. You can see them in the image at the top of this post, but Spark is giving us a bigger widget that shows a portion of your inbox, plus another mini widget that shows you email counts by category, a compose button, and a quick search option.

On a related note, you can now long-press on the Spark app to get to app shortcuts (below) that give you quicker access to your archive, composing of emails, delegated, and pins. Because this is Android, you can use those shortcuts as actual shortcuts on your home screen too. Just press and hold on items to drag them into place.

Finally, Spark introduced batch swiping in this update. So when you are in a category or section of your inbox, if you scroll to the bottom, you’ll see a slider that lets you clear out all emails. It looks like this:

The update is live right now, so go grab it, Spark users.

