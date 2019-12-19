The last minute deal on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL that you were hoping would arrive is now here. AT&T customers, you can get a Pixel 4 for free at Best Buy, plus Sprint customers can grab a Pixel 4 XL as low as $7.49/mo. All customers wanting a 4 or 4 XL can still get a free Nest Hub too.

To get these deals, you’ll need to upgrade with AT&T or Sprint. That will mean signing some form of a monthly installment plan, aka a contract. To get the AT&T Pixel 4 free, you need to lock-in to a 30-month payment plan, while Sprint will ask for 24 months of payments.

I know, I know, these contract deals are kind of shitty. We still point them out because some of you don’t change carriers very often. If you are satisfied with AT&T or Sprint, paying very little (or nothing) for a phone isn’t a terrible thing.

To get the free Nest Hub with purchase, just add it to your cart when you buy the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.