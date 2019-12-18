DEAL: Get a Pair of Cowin Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $15 on Amazon ($35 Off)

Amazon is currently selling a set of Cowin noise cancelling wireless earbuds for just $15, down from the usual price of $50.

By wireless earbuds, I don’t mean wireless-wireless, since there is still a tethering wire between the two earbuds. I do mean wireless in the sense that they’re powered by Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. According to the product description, the buds feature 1.57″ drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, capable of delivering good sound. As for the hardware, it is sweat proof and has magnetic charging with an accompanying case.

To get the $35 savings, simply plug in the below coupon code during checkout on Amazon. And yes, they’ll arrive before Christmas if you order soon according to Amazon.