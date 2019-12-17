Verizon Slashes $300 Off Verizon Pixel 4 If You Upgrade, Adds Free Nest Hub

All of the best deals on the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL are mostly finished up as we get closer to X-mas. If you want the biggest discount, there is one last remaining deal for the Verizon Pixel 4 that isn’t a bad one, as long you don’t mind signing a 2-year device payment plan.

Google and Verizon are dropping $300 off the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL if you are a current customer and want to upgrade. They are tossing in a free Google Nest Hub too ($129 value). By upgrading with a device payment plan for 24 months, you will save $300 through monthly bill credits for the next 2 years. While not a clean $300-off today, it’s not a terrible price to pay if you plan to stick with Verizon for a while.

With the discount or credit applied, you end up paying around $20.83/mo for the Pixel 4 and $24.99/mo for the Pixel 4 XL.

To get the free Nest Hub (Home Hub) with it, Verizon says that you should expect a coupon code after 12/26 that will allow you to redeem for one in-store or online.

This deal is likely own good until Christmas.

Shop Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL at Verizon