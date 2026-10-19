In a bit of odd news, a recent filing from China (MIIT, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology specifically) shows that the Galaxy S27+ may ship without support for UWB. Without it, it means owners won’t be able to use certain tracking and security accessories, which is a big downside.

Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are shown as supporting UWB, but S27 and S27+ are omitted. If true, it means Bluetooth will be your main technology for connectivity, which again, isn’t ideal as more tech comes out that requires UWB.

This is likely a cost saving measure on Samsung’s part, allowing them to position the S27+ as a less expensive, big phone alternative to the S27 Ultra. If UWB is a dealbreaker spec for you, it’ll be the S27 Pro or S27 Ultra for you.

It’s still early, but realistically, these filings are hardly ever incorrect. What you see is what you get. If this changes, we’ll let you know.

// GSM Arena