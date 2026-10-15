Emails are hitting the inbox of select Google One users, informing them of an upcoming change to access concerning Gemini Pro models. In the message, the Google One team says that access to select Pro models in both the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search will be placed behind a Google AI Pro subscription starting November 13.

You can read the full email below, but it’s straightforward. To continue access Pro models, you’ll need to give Google more money each month. For many, the monthly increase in price would be 4x, going from $5/mo to $20/mo. However, you do get additional perks if you pay for a minimum of the Google AI Pro plan. We’ll cover that below the email.

Hi Xxxxx,



We wanted to let you know about changes to the models that you can access with your Google AI Plus plan.



Starting on 13 November 2026, the ability to select Pro models in both the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search will only be available to Google AI Pro subscribers and above. You’ll still have access to our latest Flash-Lite model and Flash, built for speed and intelligence. Your previous chats using the Pro model can be continued with a different model.



To learn more about these changes, you can visit our Help Centre article for additional details. You can manage or cancel your subscription at any time.



Thank you for being a Google AI Plus subscriber.



– The Google One team

For those willing to pay the $20/month price, Google does toss in quite a bit of value. The plan includes a subscription to YouTube Premium Lite, Gemini Pro access which includes the latest Gemini 4 Argon model, 5TB of storage, Gemini access across your Google services, Google AI Studio, Playground access (the service that lets you design and play games), Google Home Premium, and Google Health Premium.

You’d be paying much more than $20/mo if you opted to purchase these separately.

There are many in the reddit thread where this message was originally shared that say they don’t plan on giving Google any more money for continued access to Gemini Pro models, as well as the other benefits. That’s their choice. If it was me, I’d make a similar choice. I don’t use Gemini for anything more than what the Flash models can provide.

// reddit