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Tim

Tim

Stumbling upon Droid Life randomly after purchasing a Motorola DROID in late 2009, Tim has been a part of the Android scene for longer than almost anyone. Thousands of posts and reviews later, he's still going, unless he's out crushing people in pickleball.

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Nest Audio updates
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Google Updating Home Speakers With 5 Big Improvements

Google is rolling out a surprise update to its classic smart speakers, including the Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and original Google Home, bringing key fixes for audio streaming, Wi-Fi connectivity, and smart home controls.

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