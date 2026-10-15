The Universal Cart that Google introduced back at Google I/O is rolling out today in the US as a part of Google Search.

Since Google wants you to do everything on Google these days, this is their version of a shopping cart experience where you may not even have to visit a retailer site ever again. It’s tough to know at this time how good that will be for the greater retailer economy, but that didn’t stop Google from destroying the publishing industry with AI Mode. We might as well give this a try, right? Right.

In short, the Universal Cart allows you to shop through Google, add items to a cart, and then checkout and pay for them through Google. You could head to the retailer’s site, but you don’t necessarily need to.

To start, Google has partnered with brands like Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair, Fenty, and Steve Madden. They’ll launch with them “soon.”

As a part of the Universal Cart, Google is also adding tools like price tracking that will give you notices of price drops and price history.

// Google