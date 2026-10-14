We told you earlier today about 14+ changes and improvements coming to the Gemini for Home and Google Home App experiences, but Google wasn’t done there. They have more smart home updates to send out, this time to all of their older speaker models.

Google is updating the Google Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Google Home Mini, and Google Home with at least 5 changes aimed at improving these older devices.

The new update is rolling out to all of those devices as 3.79.550760. In a changelog for each, Google suggests it has included audio and media streaming and volume, setup, smart home control, and overall performance and stability improvements.

The key focus here is “improvements,” as Google notes that in all of the lines of changes that are being introduced. Since these don’t have screens, the audio and smart home control changes couldn’t be more important.

Here’s the list that Google just posted:

Audio & media streaming and volume improvements

Setup and connectivity improvements on WiFi issues

Google assistant entry experience improvements

Smart home control experience improvements

Overall performance and stability improvements

These updates are sent out in stages, so there isn’t really going to be a way for you to force the updates. You may already have them, though. You can check through each device’s settings in the Google Home app.

// Google