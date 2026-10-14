A new and exclusive Pixel 11 series deal showed up today that takes a massive 30% off any of Google’s new phones. Being exclusive, this isn’t for everyone, but if you happen to subscribe to Google AI plans, you might want to start checking your email for the invite. At 30% off, you could save $570 on a Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and that’s without a trade-in.

Google is sending out emails to Google AI Pro subscribers with a 30% off code towards any Pixel 11 series phone, which would include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Pixel 11 Series Gets 30% Off Discount in Email

The email has the subject “Subscriber benefit: Save 30% on Pixel 11 series phones” and the full text of the email can be found below:

Get 30% off when you buy a Pixel 11 series phone As a Google AI Pro subscriber, enjoy exclusive savings on a new Pixel 11 series phone. Experience our sleekest design yet, upgraded camera, and supercharged help from Gemini Intelligence. Plus, your member benefits include 10% back in credit for future Google Store purchases.

What does 30% off any Pixel 11 series phone look like? You would get $270 off the Pixel 11, $330 off the Pixel 11 Pro, $390 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and $570 off the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The email even showcases these discounts because they are so large.

I will point out that as a Google AI Pro subscriber, I have not yet been sent this email. Obviously, I’ve already purchased a Pixel 11 Pro and Google knows that, so maybe this isn’t even for all subscribers at this level. I certainly hope I get it, but keep that in mind.

For those of you who do subscribe, did you get it? Are you going to take advantage and get yourself a new phone?

Cheers Garland!