Samsung is now rolling out the major Android 17 upgrade to three more devices in the US. The update, otherwise known as the One UI 9 update, is hitting the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 FE.

To see what’s new for the device, you can check out any number of our previous One UI 9 update posts. Highlights include My FanCam, updates to Now Brief, Call Brief, as well as Creative Studio. Below are the update software numbers to ensure you’re running the latest available build.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQU4EZIH

: F956USQU4EZIH Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQU4EZIH

: F741USQU4EZIH Galaxy S24 FE: S721USQUEEZIF

How’s the update treating everybody?

// Verizon