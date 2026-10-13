Google is getting ready to push out a substantial update to the Google Play Store experience on Cars with Google built-in, also known as Android Automotive.

Not only are they bringing a redesigned interface, their goal is to make it easier and quicker to find the apps you want and install them. Browsing should be improved too, plus the new layout is the type that can adapt to all of the different screen shapes and sizes in today’s vehicles.

You may not have known this, but Google Play on your car has more than 700 apps available. You probably didn’t know that because the Google Play experience was pretty poor.

Once the new update rolls out (“over the coming weeks”), again, you’ll see featured apps, what’s new, more details, and single-tap downloads of the apps you want. Google also says there is a “streamlined navigation” with curated collections, plus the new layouts we talked out about.

In a bit of related news, there are new apps coming for STARZ, Firefox, Ludo King, and JioHotstar.

Also, YouTube is going to let you watch a video when parked and then keep listening uninterrupted through background audio as you go to drive.

Let us know if your car gets the update.

// Google