The next batch of phones seeing the October Samsung update is the Galaxy S26 series. Like the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, this is a minor bug fixer, which makes sense since the S26 series was just updated to One UI 9 and Android 17 in recent weeks.

If you own a Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Galaxy S26 Ultra, the update should be live for you, at least on Verizon. This should be hitting Unlocked units before long too, if it hasn’t already.

This update “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.”

The new update for the Galaxy S26 series is as follows:

Galaxy S26 Ultra : S948USQS4BZIG

: S948USQS4BZIG Galaxy S26+ : S947USQS4BZIG

: S947USQS4BZIG Galaxy S26: S942USQS4BZIG

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.