Thanks to a memory chip shortage that has become a drag on the smartphone industry, Q2 2026 shipment data revealed an 11% year-over-year decline. Several brands struggled during the quarter, but Google was a surprise winner after seeing solid growth from its Pixel 10 line-up.

The research comes from Counterpoint, who notes that Samsung remains the global leader with a 24% smartphone market share and saw at least some growth, followed by Apple at 20% with shipments growing by 3% YoY. Companies like Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo all saw double-digit shipment declines.

Google, while they may not even crack the top 5 for global smartphone makers, is at least seeing steady gains from its Pixel line. Counterpoint estimates a 16% shipment growth in Q2 alone. They give credit to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10a for this success.

I’m not sure Google will ever reach the top tier in shipments, mostly because they don’t sell their phones in enough countries. For example, Google sells the Pixel 10 in 22 countries, while Apple sells its iPhone in at least 128 countries. It’s hard to reach the numbers of Apple and Samsung when you are only available in a fraction of the countries they sell in.

But hey, seeing growth is great in an industry that is likely to struggle for the foreseeable future. The RAM crisis won’t end any time soon, thanks to a ridiculous obsession with AI expansion at the cost of everything.

With only Samsung and Google left in places like the US, maybe things are still looking up for Pixel?