Waze is rolling out improvements and new features beginning this week, including the ability to add road reports via a brief conversation with Gemini.

Should you need to report a road hazard or suggest a map update to Waze, you can now do so with Gemini. Speak naturally to Gemini and the AI will file it accordingly. That can be very handy, as you want to try to be as hands-free as possible when driving. On top of that, Destination Search with Gemini is inside the update. “Find me a gas station” or searches similar to that are now available.

Personalized Navigation is also rolling out. Based on your past trips, Waze with utilize that history along with its “hyperlocal traffic,” to ensure you’re on the best route possible for your trip. Or how about Less Chatty mode? When enabled, this minimizes the frequency and length of voice prompts so you can focus on whatever else you enjoy, like music or a podcast.

For those who prefer to be on two wheels, a new Motorcycle Mode is starting to be available in select countries. First coming to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, and the Philippines, Motorcycle Mode uses AI to incorporate two-wheeler shortcuts and restrictions for optimal routing and accurate ETAs.

These changes are live starting this week.

// Google