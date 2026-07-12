Even with the Pixel 11 series launch right around the corner, Google has continued to push big discounts on the Pixel 10 series that are worth a look. After all, the Pixel 10 series is only 1 year into its support life and will see updates for another 6 years. There is a lot still to take from a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, especially with these discounts.

The Pixel 10 Pro has been discounted by as much as $300 off. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is seeing at least $250 off.

To get the best Pixel 10 Pro deal at this time, you would need to grab the Obsidian color with 128GB storage. That specific version is $300 off and down to just $699. All other colors and storage options (256GB, 512GB) are $250 off, with starting prices of $749.

To get the best Pixel 10 Pro XL deal, we are looking at $250 off in whatever remaining inventory Amazon has. They seem to be running out of stock on several colors and storage options, but if you take $250 off, you are looking at a starting price of $949. Not bad.

READ: Everything to know about the Pixel 11 series

This $699 deal for the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB storage and in Obsidian sure looks like an inventory clearing move. While Amazon is discounting most colors, the Google Store is only discounting Obsidian-128GB to $699 and leaving all other colors at full price, almost like they have too many and need to make room for the Pixel 11 Pro in a month.

Amazon Links: Pixel 10 Pro | Pixel 10 Pro XL