At Google I/O last month, Google introduced Gmail Live as the future of the way you search your inbox. This week, Gmail Live in beta form went live for select users on Android and iOS.

If you happen to subscribe to Google AI Pro or Ultra, you should have access today on your personal Gmail account. Google did announce Gmail Live as a part of a Workspace blog, so if you have AI Pro or Ultra with your Workspace account, feel free to go looking for it.

You’ll know if Gmail Live is active when you open Gmail and see the Live icon in your “Ask Gmail” search box. Tapping that will open the experience, where it’ll ask you to “Start talking to Gmail.”

What’s the point of Gmail Live? It’s yet another way to talk to Gemini to help you get information without having to type, all while speaking more naturally. Because it has access to your Gmail inbox, it basically knows everything about you and should be able to grab information from long ago or that may have arrived recently.

Google suggests you use it by asking for information about upcoming events where you may need to bring items, to easily find flight numbers, that sort of thing. Since I have access, I asked it about recent orders for pickleball paddles that I sold, about a location my family and I went on vacation last year and if there were emails with promotions, and about my kid’s upcoming swim schedule changes.

After spending all of 5 minutes with Gmail Live, this feels like a forced AI moment in a place that I’m not sure we need it. I get the idea of a powerful voice search, but talking to an AI agent as if they were a person, just to fetch basic info from my inbox seems mostly pointless. The responses I got in this “beta” version didn’t do much for me aside from provide basic recap-style info. I’m sure it’ll improve. Who needs water.

Let us know if you have Gmail Live and what you think.