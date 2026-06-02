Google is shipping out the latest build of Google Play Services, that being v26.21. Inside, users will find quite a few new things for Google Play itself, as well as one feature each for developer services and general security/privacy.

Google lists that users can now import and export passwords and passkeys between Google Password Manager and 3rd-party password managers with the Credential Exchange standard.

For Google Play, sale prices for apps/games will be more clear and visible, plus pre-registration and auto-install of apps will now use a single flow. There are other miscellaneous things listed.

Check out the full changelog below.

Google Play services v26.21 (2026-06-01) Developer Services [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related processes in their apps. Security & Privacy [Phone] You can now import and export passwords and passkeys between Google Password Manager and third-party password managers with the Credential Exchange standard. Google Play Store v51.7 (2026-06-01) [Phone] With this update, sales prices and discount details, such as offer and dates, are clearer and more visible across the Play Store.

[Auto, Phone, TV] You’ll get a refreshed design in Play Store dialogs when you get or buy an app to continue.

[Phone] With this update, pre-registration and auto-install use a single flow.

[Phone] You can now receive notifications about monthly challenges through Play Store pop-up banners.

[Phone] You can now receive notifications for Loyalty MAX challenges via pop-up banners on the Google Play Store.

[Phone] You can now find app content on installed app store listing pages in the Play Store and visit Play Collections to browse similar content.

// Google