Gemini’s Personal Intelligence Now Live for Pro, Ultra Subscribers

New Gemini Icon

Gemini’s Personal Intelligence is officially live after having been announced last week. Available first to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, Personal Intelligence brings a more personal AI experience to Gemini on the web, Android, and iOS devices.

For a complete rundown of what Personal Intelligence is, read our previous post. To sum it up, if you grant access to Gemini, the AI will gather a broader picture of you and be better equipped with data to suggest things. By allowing it to comb Photos, Search, and many other Google services, you’ll get a more “proactive and personalized” experience from Gemini.

Personal Intelligence is limited to beta for the time being, available first to paid subscribers.

