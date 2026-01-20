Gemini’s Personal Intelligence is officially live after having been announced last week. Available first to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, Personal Intelligence brings a more personal AI experience to Gemini on the web, Android, and iOS devices.

For a complete rundown of what Personal Intelligence is, read our previous post. To sum it up, if you grant access to Gemini, the AI will gather a broader picture of you and be better equipped with data to suggest things. By allowing it to comb Photos, Search, and many other Google services, you’ll get a more “proactive and personalized” experience from Gemini.

Personal Intelligence is limited to beta for the time being, available first to paid subscribers.

// Gemini