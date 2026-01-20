Samsung is hosting a deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, one that doesn’t require a trade-in device to get serious money off of its high-end foldable device. Typically, a trade-in of good value is required to get this amount of money off your purchase, so for those who don’t want to deal with that process, now would be a good time to swoop.

On its website, you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256GB) for $600 off its usual price, bringing your grand total to $1399. For this amount of phone, that’s a very good deal, especially when you consider that there’s no trade-in program to deal with. However, for those with a very nice trade-in, Samsung is offering up to $1000 of instant credit. That’s something to consider.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s a great phone. Samsung placed a pro-grade camera system inside, gave it the best foldable hardware we have yet to experience, and made sure you have all of the specs you need for future proofing. At $600 off, all while doing nothing, there probably isn’t a better deal in mobile at this moment.

If you want to take advantage of this, follow the link below.