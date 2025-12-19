The mystery second December update that arrived on Pixel phones earlier in the week remains mostly a mystery today, but at least we have factory image files for it.

The new December update first popped up on Pixel devices running on Verizon’s network, with the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series devices all getting the fresh build. Verizon included a changelog for it that included 3 changes. However, within a few hours, other Pixel devices not on Verizon received a similar update and we now know exactly which devices should be seeing it.

We’re still only getting new builds for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices, as well as the original Pixel Fold, are not seeing this update yet. The builds are as follows:

Global

Pixel 8: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 8 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 8a: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 9: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 9a: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 10: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.E1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.E1



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP4A.251205.006.C2 Pixel 10: BP4A.251205.006.C2 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.C2 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.C2 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.C2



EMEA

Pixel 10: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 9: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.A4 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.A4



The update should be live for you if you haven’t pulled it yet. Feel free to check for it by heading into Settings>System>Software updates to grab it.

If Google posts a message about the update, we’ll be sure to update you.